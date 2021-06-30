Boeing taps former GE executive Brian West as CFO

Article content

Boeing Co on Wednesday named former General Electric executive Brian West as its chief financial officer, more than two months after the planemaker announced the surprise retirement of long-time financial head Greg Smith.

West, who will take charge on Aug. 27, spent 16 years at GE, where he served as CFO of its aviation and engine services businesses.

His appointment comes as Boeing faces one of the most turbulent periods in its history, marked by a safety crisis followed by rising debt during the pandemic.