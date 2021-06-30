Blockchain analytics firm Nansen secures $12M in Andreessen Horowitz-led raise By Cointelegraph

Matilda Colman
Several venture capital firms including Andreessen Horowitz have thrown their weight behind Nansen, an up-and-coming blockchain analytics platform for the DeFi sector.

The $12 million Series A funding round included participation from Skyfall Ventures, Coinbase Ventures, imToken Ventures, QCP Capital and Mechanism Capital, Nansen announced Tuesday. Nansen said the funding will be used to hire additional talent, grow its analytics platform and provide additional services to networks like Polygon and Binance Smart Chain, among others.