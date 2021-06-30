Bitcoin’s evolving narratives make it antifragile By Cointelegraph



Bitcoin’s evolving narratives make it antifragile



Over the years, has been able to overcome naysayers by frequently reinventing its narrative. Because Bitcoin (BTC) is multifaceted, it is able to quickly change to confront new criticism.

We have seen this over the years. For example, Bitcoin used to be frequently assailed by the media for its volatility — many articles pushed the notion that Bitcoin was too volatile to ever succeed as a currency. We do not hear too much about Bitcoin’s volatility today, in part because observers have been accustomed to its frequent price swings, but mostly because “Bitcoiners” have coalesced around the notion of Bitcoin as an investment, specifically digital gold. They argue that the only reason BTC experiences such strong price movements is because it has not yet fully matured to a market capitalization that would sap this kind of volatility, such as that of gold. Consequently, the dominant narrative surrounding Bitcoin today is that it is a store of value and inflation hedge, despite continued volatility.

Martin Gaspar is a research analyst at digital asset capital markets firm CrossTower and has a background in conducting fundamental research and cryptocurrency analysis. Martin was previously a fixed income research analyst at Wells Fargo (NYSE:) Securities, where he helped support traders, salespeople, and buy-side clients through his actionable investment recommendations. He has a passion for crypto and has followed the space extensively since 2012. Martin holds a BA from Colorado College, where he graduated with Distinction in Economics.

