Bitcoin mining firm Argo secures $20 million funding to build Texas facility By BTC Peers

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
1

© Reuters. Bitcoin mining firm Argo secures $20 million funding to build Texas facility

Texas might be quickly working its way to becoming the next China in terms of crypto mining operations. Argo Blockchain, a U.K.-based bitcoin mining firm, has secured a $20 million loan to build its facility in Texas.

Argo took the loan from crypto financial services company Galaxy Digital. The six-month loan is also backed by part of Argo’s BTC holdings, meaning that it won’t have to dispose of any of its holdings for the expansion.

The Texas expansion plan was announced by Argo back in February, stating that it had entered into a non-binding letter of intent with DPN LLC of New York to acquire 320 acres of land in West Texas to build a 200-megawatt (MW) facility. The firm stated that it would raise $17.5 million from the issuance of new shares and also take a $100 million “pre-negotiated” loan for the facility.

The Bitcoin mining firm already has three mining facilities in Canada with a combined capacity of 35 MW.

Speaking of Texas, the region is becoming a hotspot of crypto activities. Last month, Marathon Digital Holdings, one of the largest enterprise Bitcoin self-mining firms, announced its plans to deploy around 73,000 BTC miners at a new data center in Texas.

Continue reading on BTC Peers

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR