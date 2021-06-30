Binance faces regulatory upheaval as lawmakers target ‘global’ exchanges By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
1

Binance faces regulatory upheaval as lawmakers target ‘global’ exchanges

The world’s largest cryptocurrency trading platform, Binance, has faced regulatory upheaval over the past week as jurisdictions clamped down on the use of unauthorized exchanges and warned citizens against accessing them. For Binance, adopting the moniker of “global exchange” has done very little to appease regulators that require specific licenses to offer financial services to their citizens.

Below is a brief recap of recent regulatory actions surrounding Binance.

Japan

Ontario (Canada)

United Kingdom

Germany

United States