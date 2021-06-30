Biden climate adviser says clean electricity standard needed in infrastructure bill

Article content

WASHINGTON — Gina McCarthy, the White House climate adviser, said on Wednesday a clean electricity standard and tax credits for renewable energy are “bottom lines” that are needed in a second infrastructure package that could be passed this year.

President Joe Biden, a Democrat, is pushing for a second infrastructure package that could be passed on a party line vote through budget reconciliation. The bipartisan bill that Biden and lawmakers are working on does not include a clean electricity standard. (Reporting by Timothy Gardner)