Biden climate adviser says clean electricity standard needed in infrastructure bill By Reuters

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: White House Climate Advisor Gina McCarthy holds a news conference in the parking garage at Union Station in front of new EV charging stations in Washington, U.S., April 22, 2021. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Gina McCarthy, the White House climate adviser, said on Wednesday a clean electricity standard and tax credits for renewable energy are “bottom lines” that are needed in a second infrastructure package that could be passed this year.
President Joe Biden, a Democrat, is pushing for a second infrastructure package that could be passed on a party line vote through budget reconciliation. The bipartisan bill that Biden and lawmakers are working on does not include a clean electricity standard.
