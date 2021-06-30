Barclays moves investment bank into its London headquarters By Reuters

© Reuters. A Barclays bank building is seen at Canary Wharf in London, Britain May 17, 2017. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth/Files
LONDON (Reuters) – Britain’ Barclays (LON:) will move its staff from across Canary Wharf into its headquarters in the London financial district, the bank said on Wednesday.
The lender will move its corporate and investment bank from the nearby 5 North Colonnade building into its main headquarters building, it said.
The move is part of a long-term review of its real estate footprint, Barclays added.
