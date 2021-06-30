Australian regulators seek public input on crypto ETPs By Cointelegraph

Australian regulators seek public input on crypto ETPs
The Australia Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) is seeking public feedback on on crypto-asset exchange-traded products (ETPs), stating that it is aware of rising interest and demand in their launch on regulated Australian markets.
In a consultation paper released June 30, the regulator said its top priority was to assess whether the “unique and ever evolving features” of crypto-asset ETPs could meet existing regulatory obligations in a consistent fashion. Given this complexity and the fast pace of change in the industry, ASIC notes it deems it necessary to consult widely in order to assess the two key issues at stake:
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.