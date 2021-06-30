Australian regulators seek public input on crypto ETPs By Cointelegraph

The Australia Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) is seeking public feedback on on crypto-asset exchange-traded products (ETPs), stating that it is aware of rising interest and demand in their launch on regulated Australian markets.

In a consultation paper released June 30, the regulator said its top priority was to assess whether the “unique and ever evolving features” of crypto-asset ETPs could meet existing regulatory obligations in a consistent fashion. Given this complexity and the fast pace of change in the industry, ASIC notes it deems it necessary to consult widely in order to assess the two key issues at stake: