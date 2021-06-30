Australia stocks higher at close of trade; S&P/ASX 200 up 0.16% By Investing.com

Home Business Australia stocks higher at close of trade; S&P/ASX 200 up 0.16% By...

Matilda Colman
Investing.com – Australia stocks were higher after the close on Wednesday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in Sydney, the gained 0.16%.

The best performers of the session on the were Iluka Resources Ltd (ASX:), which rose 11.72% or 0.960 points to trade at 9.150 at the close. Meanwhile, Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Ltd (ASX:) added 4.71% or 1.38 points to end at 30.70 and Telstra Corporation Ltd. (ASX:) was up 4.44% or 0.160 points to 3.760 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Nuix Ltd (ASX:), which fell 12.99% or 0.33 points to trade at 2.21 at the close. AGL Energy Ltd (ASX:) declined 9.99% or 0.91 points to end at 8.20 and Kogan.com Ltd (ASX:) was down 9.46% or 1.21 points to 11.58.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the Sydney Stock Exchange by 821 to 597 and 388 ended unchanged.

Shares in Nuix Ltd (ASX:) fell to all time lows; falling 12.99% or 0.33 to 2.21. Shares in Telstra Corporation Ltd. (ASX:) rose to 52-week highs; up 4.44% or 0.160 to 3.760.

The , which measures the implied volatility of S&P/ASX 200 options, was up 9.07% to 12.240.

Gold Futures for August delivery was down 0.36% or 6.30 to $1757.30 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in August rose 0.36% or 0.26 to hit $73.24 a barrel, while the September Brent oil contract rose 0.11% or 0.08 to trade at $74.36 a barrel.

AUD/USD was up 0.09% to 0.7518, while AUD/JPY rose 0.12% to 83.10.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.05% at 92.090.

