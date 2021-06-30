Ascent Real Estate Management Corporation Acquires Portfolio of DPM Strata Management Ltd.

“Ascent is thrilled to have been given the opportunity to provide experienced, professional management to the owners of these strata corporations. We look forward to continuing to provide our new clients with the first class service they received under DPM Strata Management Ltd.” stated Michael Roach, Owner/President, Ascent.

“Ascent has assembled a multi-faceted team that includes friendly, detail-oriented administrators; experienced, knowledgeable strata agents and CPA-led accountants. Ascent prides itself on our stability, reliability, integrity and superior financial management. Our new clients management experience will also include Ascent Avenue, the most comprehensive online service available in the industry” added Tanya Millage, Strata General Manager, Ascent.

Established in 1979, Ascent is a locally owned, independent full service property management company, providing strata, rental and co-op management throughout Metro Vancouver. We deliver all the conveniences you would expect from a large national or global brand with the personalized service of a locally-owned boutique agency. Our size, systems and technology allow us to provide our clients with economies of scale not available to our smaller competitors, while not being constrained by large corporate ownership. Ascent’s experienced staff provide property owners with the expert guidance and comprehensive management services they need to protect, maintain and enhance the value of their real estate assets.

To learn more, visit Ascent at www.ascentpm.com.

Contacts

Michael Roach

mroach@ascentpm.com

604.431.1800

