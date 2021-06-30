Aramco’s CFO Khalid al-Dabbagh set to step down

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: Saudi Aramco logo is pictured at the oil facility in Abqaiq, Saudi Arabia October 12, 2019. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
(Reuters) – Saudi Aramco (SE:) Oil Co is set to name Ziad Al-Murshed as Chief Financial Officer, Bloomberg News reported https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2021-06-30/finance-chief-who-steered-saudi-aramco-through-ipo-to-step-down?sref=SCAzRb9t on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.
He will replace Khalid al-Dabbagh, who helped lead Aramco through its 2019 initial public offering (IPO), the report added.
