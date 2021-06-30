Another UK Bank Boosts Security to Combat Crypto Scam By CoinQuora



Another UK Bank Boosts Security to Combat Crypto Scam



UK Bank — NatWest, has put a cap on the number of cryptos its customers can transfer.

The cap affects many cryptos and crypto exchanges.

The country is on a mission of regulating cryptos to protect its citizens from scams.

The UK has prioritized the safety of its citizens and their digital assets. In recent events, the UK has noticed rising crypto crime in the country. To provide safety, NatWest Banks has put a cap on the crypto transfer limit for its users.

In detail, the UK-based bank has implemented a cap on the daily amount of cryptocurrency its users can send on crypto exchanges. This decision was made due to much rising concern. Specifically, the country has been dealing with multiple cases of investment frauds and scams.

