Amazon asks FTC to recuse Chairwoman Khan

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Amazon.com (NASDAQ:) filed a petition on Wednesday asking for Federal Trade Commission Chairwoman Lina Khan to be recused on antitrust matters related to the company, according to documents filed with the agency.

“Amazon.com, Inc. respectfully petitions the commission for recusal of Chair Lina Khan from any antitrust investigation, adjudication, litigation, or other proceeding in which Amazon is

a subject, target or defendant for which Chair Khan’s prior public statements create the appearance of her having prejudged facts and/or legal issues relevant to the proceeding,” the company said in its filing.

The agency is investigating Amazon as part of a series of probes underway into Big Tech. It is also probing Amazon’s planned purchase of the U.S. movie studio MGM.

“While we have the utmost respect for FTC Chair Khan, her work for the Open Markets Institute (a longtime Amazon critic), law journal articles, and role as a chief author of the House Judiciary Committee Antitrust Subcommittee report all reflect preconceived views about the company that she has repeatedly confirmed in media interviews,” an Amazon spokesperson said in a statement.

The FTC declined comment.

