4 Blue Chip Stocks That Have a Killer Advantage By StockNews

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
2

© Reuters. 4 Blue Chip Stocks That Have a Killer Advantage

Blue-chip stocks are known for their ability to endure harsh economic downturns and protect investors from market volatility. So, while rising inflation concerns are threatening the surging equity markets, we think blue-chip stocks Microsoft (MSFT), Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), Walmart (NYSE:), and PepsiCo (NASDAQ:) should be valuable additions to one’s portfolio. Read on to learn why.Blue chip stocks represent established industry leaders that can keep their businesses ticking over even during adverse economic conditions. These stocks tend to be safe investment bets amid market volatility. Blue-chip stocks have continued to grow substantially despite the current market volatility and inflationary concerns.

This is evidenced by the blue-chip Dow Jones Industrial Average’s (DJIA) 12% gains year-to-date. Indeed, the DJIA hit its 35,091.56 all-time high on May 10, 2021.

While equity markets are currently surging, broader macroeconomic concerns could precipitate a correction soon. So, we think betting on blue-chip stocks Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:), Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), Walmart Inc. (WMT), and PepsiCo, Inc. (PEP) could help hedge one’s portfolio against a potential market correction.

Continue reading on StockNews

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR