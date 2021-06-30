3 key areas traders are watching as Bitcoin’s monthly close occurs By Cointelegraph

‘s (BTC) whipsaw volatility has been on full display throughout June, leaving traders confused and in search of the latest technical indicator or major news announcement that might provide some hint at which way the price will move.

As the month of June comes toward an end, traders are now focused BTC’s on the monthly close to determine if the forward outlook is tilted toward bulls or bears.

1-month chart. Source: TradingView
Bitcoin stock-to-flow model. Source: Lookintobitcoin
Bitcoin supply held by long-term holders. Source: Glassnode