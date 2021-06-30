3 key areas traders are watching as Bitcoin’s monthly close occurs By Cointelegraph

3 key areas traders are watching as Bitcoin’s monthly close occurs
‘s (BTC) whipsaw volatility has been on full display throughout June, leaving traders confused and in search of the latest technical indicator or major news announcement that might provide some hint at which way the price will move.
As the month of June comes toward an end, traders are now focused BTC’s on the monthly close to determine if the forward outlook is tilted toward bulls or bears.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.