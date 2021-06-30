25% of El Salvador Citizens Are Ready To Embrace Bitcoin By CoinQuora

© Reuters. 25% of El Salvador Citizens Are Ready To Embrace Bitcoin
- A report shows that 25% of El Salvador citizens are willing to use bitcoin.
- The report is based on data from the El Salvador Chamber of Commerce and Industry.
- Also, 1% of respondents showed a willingness to use only bitcoin.
Within a month the number of El Salvador citizens ready to give a try has grown to 25%. The news is based on a research by the El Salvador Chamber of Commerce and Industry.
Within a month of the announcement, 1/4 of El Salvador’s citizens are already prepared to embrace change, hope, freedom, sovereignty, #Bitcoin pic.twitter.com/UD8xGWtubH
