1inch Foundation upgrades governance framework By Cointelegraph

1inch Foundation upgrades governance framework
1inch Foundation, the non-profit arm of the 1inch decentralized exchange aggregator, has introduced important changes to its governance framework intended to streamline the proposal process.
On Wednesday, the Foundation announced the creation of the 1inch Network Governance, which complements the “instant governance” framework the protocol launched back in December 2020. Instant governance gave 1inch token stakers the ability to vote on changes to protocol parameters.
