13 Britney Spears Videos That Mean Something Different



Twitter: @breatheonmiley



I wrote about this in another post, but every now and then Britney does Q&As. The thing is, no one knows who is asking her these questions. Like no one is ever in the comments asking these questions.

Which brings me to this Q&A where Britney says her favorite Disney movie is Frozen. She says it’s because of the relationship between the two sisters and how one of them runs away to live a castle because she “can’t deal.” I don’t know about you, but that’s not exactly how I’d describe the plot of Frozen.