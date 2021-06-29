Home Entertainment Zac Efron Returns To Instagram To Announce Emmy Noms

Zac Efron Returns To Instagram To Announce Emmy Noms

By
Bradly Lamb
-
0
1


Astrid Stawiarz / Via Getty Images for Netflix

Zac Efron shared the news on Instagram, his first post in a looooooooong time. And what a way to return!


Stefanie Keenan / Via Getty Images for FIJI Water

“Feeling so grateful for these Daytime emmy nominations. So proud of this show and love the entire team behind DTE,” he wrote on Instagram.

Since reportedly ending things with his girlfriend Vanessa Valladares in April, Zac has been pretty quiet on Instagram.


Brendon Thorne / Via Getty

Sure, there were a few posts here and there, but for the entirety of June, he’s been radio silent.

But, come on, who wouldn’t return to social media to share Emmy news?

Congrats to him! May there be many more posts to swoon over in the future.

