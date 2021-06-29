Yuan eases, traders hold off on bets before U.S. data, CPC’s 100th anniversary

after the Fed shocked traders by making a hawkish policy tilt.

Global markets have been on edge since earlier this month

offering a degree of certainty to domestic financial markets.

bank would continue to prioritize stability in monetary policy,

the Fed’s policy outlook, many analysts believe China’s central

While Friday’s closely-watched U.S. jobs report could sway

weaker than the previous late session close.

per dollar and was changing hands at 6.4609 at midday, 47 pips

In the spot market, onshore yuan opened at 6.4583

of 6.4567 per dollar, 11 pips firmer than the previous fix of

China (PBOC) set the midpoint rate at a one-week high

Prior to market opening on Tuesday, the People’s Bank of

usually stable before and during key economic and political

check, traders said, noting that domestic financial markets were

the Chinese Communist Party on July 1 also kept markets in

The ongoing plans for celebrating the 100th anniversary of

key U.S. economic data for clues on the Federal Reserve’s policy

tight range as many investors moved to the sidelines awaiting

dollar on Tuesday, though trading was stuck in an extremely

SHANGHAI — China’s yuan eased against the

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

On Monday, the PBOC said it will make its monetary policy

flexible, targeted and appropriate, while keeping interbank

liquidity reasonable, as authorities seek to consolidate a

post-COVID-19 economic recovery.

Official comments suggested that “policymaker’s pessimistic

expectations for the domestic economy have risen significantly,”

analysts at Guotai Junan Securities wrote in a note.

“The PBOC pledged to prevent the external shocks and we

reckon that preserving financial stability in China markets and

filtering the spillovers of major central banks’ policy shift

will be one of the PBOC’s key tasks in H2,” said Ken Cheung,

chief Asian FX strategist at Mizuho Bank in Hong Kong.

By midday, the global dollar index rose to 91.961