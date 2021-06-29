Yuan eases, traders hold off on bets before U.S. data, CPC’s 100th anniversary

SHANGHAI — China’s yuan eased against the

dollar on Tuesday, though trading was stuck in an extremely

tight range as many investors moved to the sidelines awaiting

key U.S. economic data for clues on the Federal Reserve’s policy

outlook.

The ongoing plans for celebrating the 100th anniversary of

the Chinese Communist Party on July 1 also kept markets in

check, traders said, noting that domestic financial markets were

usually stable before and during key economic and political

events.

Prior to market opening on Tuesday, the People’s Bank of

China (PBOC) set the midpoint rate at a one-week high

of 6.4567 per dollar, 11 pips firmer than the previous fix of

6.4578.

In the spot market, onshore yuan opened at 6.4583

per dollar and was changing hands at 6.4609 at midday, 47 pips

weaker than the previous late session close.

While Friday’s closely-watched U.S. jobs report could sway

the Fed’s policy outlook, many analysts believe China’s central

bank would continue to prioritize stability in monetary policy,

offering a degree of certainty to domestic financial markets.

Global markets have been on edge since earlier this month

after the Fed shocked traders by making a hawkish policy tilt.

On Monday, the PBOC said it will make its monetary policy

flexible, targeted and appropriate, while keeping interbank

liquidity reasonable, as authorities seek to consolidate a

post-COVID-19 economic recovery.

Official comments suggested that “policymaker’s pessimistic

expectations for the domestic economy have risen significantly,”

analysts at Guotai Junan Securities wrote in a note.

“The PBOC pledged to prevent the external shocks and we

reckon that preserving financial stability in China markets and

filtering the spillovers of major central banks’ policy shift

will be one of the PBOC’s key tasks in H2,” said Ken Cheung,

chief Asian FX strategist at Mizuho Bank in Hong Kong.

By midday, the global dollar index rose to 91.961

from the previous close of 91.867, while the offshore yuan

was trading at 6.4622 per dollar.

The yuan market at 0402 GMT:

ONSHORE SPOT:

Item Current Previous Change

PBOC midpoint 6.4567 6.4578 0.02%

Spot yuan 6.4609 6.4562 -0.07%

Divergence from 0.07%

midpoint*

Spot change YTD 1.04%

Spot change since 2005 28.10%

revaluation

Key indexes:

Item Current Previous Change

Thomson 97.84 97.78 0.1

Reuters/HKEX

CNH index

Dollar index 91.961 91.867 0.1

*Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number

indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint.

The People’s Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to

rise or fall 2% from official midpoint rate it sets each

morning.

OFFSHORE CNH MARKET

Instrument Current Difference

from onshore

Offshore spot yuan 6.4622 -0.02%

*

Offshore 6.6277 -2.58%

non-deliverable

forwards

**

*Premium for offshore spot over onshore

**Figure reflects difference from PBOC’s official midpoint,

since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint.

.

(Reporting by Winni Zhou and Andrew Galbraith

Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

