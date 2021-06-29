Yields stall ahead of June jobs data

Article content

CHICAGO — U.S. Treasury yields hugged the

unchanged mark on Tuesday as the market waited to see how June

U.S. employment data, due later this week, might affect the

Federal Reserve’s monetary policy stance.

The benchmark 10-year yield, which rose as high

as 1.51% earlier in the session, was last flat at 1.4782%.

“We’re sitting in a little bit of consolidation range on a

technical level,” said Ellis Phifer, managing director in fixed

income research at Raymond James, noting “the calm before the

potential storm” that the closely watched nonfarm payrolls

report due out Friday could bring.

Ahead of the U.S. Labor Department’s data, Wednesday’s ADP

National Employment Report is expected to show private payrolls

rose by 600,000 in June, after surging by 978,000 in May.

While the ADP report is at times not a good predictor of the

government’s data, it will still be watched by the market,

particularly if there are any substantial revisions to its May

numbers, said Andrew Richman, senior fixed income strategist at

Sterling Capital Management.

A clearer picture of the jobs market, a key focus of the

Fed, will emerge in the coming months when enhanced unemployment

benefits end and students head back to classrooms, freeing