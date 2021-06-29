Yields stall ahead of June jobs data

CHICAGO — U.S. Treasury yields hugged the

unchanged mark on Tuesday as the market waited to see how June

U.S. employment data, due later this week, might affect the

Federal Reserve’s monetary policy stance.

The benchmark 10-year yield, which rose as high

as 1.51% earlier in the session, was last flat at 1.4782%.

“We’re sitting in a little bit of consolidation range on a

technical level,” said Ellis Phifer, managing director in fixed

income research at Raymond James, noting “the calm before the

potential storm” that the closely watched nonfarm payrolls

report due out Friday could bring.

Ahead of the U.S. Labor Department’s data, Wednesday’s ADP

National Employment Report is expected to show private payrolls

rose by 600,000 in June, after surging by 978,000 in May.

While the ADP report is at times not a good predictor of the

government’s data, it will still be watched by the market,

particularly if there are any substantial revisions to its May

numbers, said Andrew Richman, senior fixed income strategist at

Sterling Capital Management.

A clearer picture of the jobs market, a key focus of the

Fed, will emerge in the coming months when enhanced unemployment

benefits end and students head back to classrooms, freeing

parents to return to work, said Bill Merz, chief fixed income

strategist at U.S. Bank Wealth Management.

He cited many unknowns regarding the speed and magnitude of

the Fed’s easing of the accommodative policies put in place last

year to aid the coronavirus-battered economy.

“The bottom line is that we’re all macro investors now and

the macro picture is cloudy,” Merz said, noting concerns about

how much the economy can be tightened even as the flood of

stimulus continues.

Richmond Fed President Thomas Barkin said on Tuesday he

would be ready to start tapering the central bank’s $120 billion

in monthly asset purchases as soon as “substantial further

progress” on employment has been met.

Meanwhile, the amount of cash flowing into the Fed’s

overnight reverse repurchase operation hit a record high $841.2

billion on Tuesday. While volume has been building since March,

it grew further after the Fed earlier this month raised the rate

it pays on reverse repurchase agreements to 0.05% from 0% as

part of technical adjustments to keep the effective federal

funds rate from falling too low.

The two-year Treasury yield was last less than a

basis point lower at 0.2524%.

A closely watched part of the yield curve that measures the

gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury notes

was last less than a basis point steeper at 122.58

basis points.

June 29 Tuesday 3:10PM New York / 1910 GMT

Price Current Net

Yield % Change

(bps)

Three-month bills 0.05 0.0507 -0.002

Six-month bills 0.055 0.0558 -0.002

Two-year note 99-191/256 0.2524 -0.004

Three-year note 99-98/256 0.4602 0.000

Five-year note 99-236/256 0.891 -0.003

Seven-year note 100-12/256 1.243 -0.001

10-year note 101-88/256 1.4782 0.000

20-year bond 103-160/256 2.0274 -0.004

30-year bond 106-56/256 2.0939 -0.004

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net

Change

(bps)

U.S. 2-year dollar swap 7.75 0.25

spread

U.S. 3-year dollar swap 11.00 0.50

spread

U.S. 5-year dollar swap 7.00 0.25

spread

U.S. 10-year dollar swap -2.75 0.75

spread

U.S. 30-year dollar swap -31.00 1.00

spread

(Reporting by Karen Pierog; Editing by Paul Simao and Richard

Chang)

