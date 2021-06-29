Yearn Finance Creator By CoinQuora

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
1

Polygon, Chainlink “In For a Bad Time”: Yearn Finance Creator
  • Yearn Finance’s Andrew Cronje shared a negative tweet about Chainlink and Polygon.
  • He accused both protocols’ supporters of being overly hostile and using “cancel tactics”.
  • Cronje’s tweet will likely have long-lasting effects on the crypto sphere.

Yearn Finance creator Andrew Cronje just shared on his Twitter a negative tweet about Chainlink and Polygon. The DeFi architect’s tweet received a lot of differing reactions.

Cronje somewhat boldly accuses both Chainlink and Polygon’s supporters to use “cancel tactics” against users who criticize their platforms. With regard to this, he notes that if a certain community can’t discuss flaws, they might be “in for a bad time in the long run”.

The Twitter community’s reactions varied on many levels. Some directly opposed the thought and some agreed to various extents. A lot of them also shared other crypto communities which shared the same qualities. The founder later responded to his earlier tweet and asked if Rune should be added to the list.

