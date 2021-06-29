XRP Climbs 11% In a Green Day By Investing.com



XRP Climbs 11% In a Green Day



Investing.com – was trading at $0.69284 by 07:51 (11:51 GMT) on the Investing.com Index on Tuesday, up 10.50% on the day. It was the largest one-day percentage gain since June 23.

The move upwards pushed XRP’s market cap up to $31.74167B, or 2.18% of the total cryptocurrency market cap. At its highest, XRP’s market cap was $83.44071B.

XRP had traded in a range of $0.64228 to $0.69284 in the previous twenty-four hours.

Over the past seven days, XRP has seen a rise in value, as it gained 21.18%. The volume of XRP traded in the twenty-four hours to time of writing was $2.59625B or 2.96% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. It has traded in a range of $0.5227 to $0.6928 in the past 7 days.

At its current price, XRP is still down 78.94% from its all-time high of $3.29 set on January 4, 2018.

Elsewhere in cryptocurrency trading

was last at $35,581.3 on the Investing.com Index, up 4.45% on the day.

was trading at $2,175.25 on the Investing.com Index, a gain of 8.92%.

Bitcoin’s market cap was last at $668.15162B or 45.97% of the total cryptocurrency market cap, while Ethereum’s market cap totaled $254.01795B or 17.48% of the total cryptocurrency market value.