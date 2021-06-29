World Vapers’ Alliance: Back Vaping to Beat Smoking and to Save 200 Million Lives

Article content

BRUSSELS — The World Vapers’ Alliance is today launching a major global campaign – ‘Back Vaping. Beat Smoking’– with the goal of shaping international public health policies and saving 200 million lives worldwide.

“The weight of research and real-world evidence shows that progressive vaping policies can help millions of smokers to quit. Yet vaping remains under threat as decision-makers face pressure from anti-vaping organisations. Our campaign will make sure the evidence and the voices of vapers are heard, so that Governments will take the opportunity to save 200 million lives”, said Michael Landl, Director of the World Vapers’ Alliance.

2021 is a critical year for public health policies globally. Two major milestones will determine if Governments grab the opportunity to save 200 million lives, or decide to limit smokers’ access to life-changing quit tools. The global ‘COP9’ conference will set the direction for anti-smoking and vaping policies worldwide. And the EU’s ‘Tobacco Products Directive’ laws, currently being discussed in Brussels, will act as the benchmark for vaping policies globally.

“There is a risk that global leaders at COP 9 and at EU level – under pressure from anti-vaping activists – will introduce laws that would treat vaping the same as smoking” according to Landl. “This would spell disaster for vapers, for smokers and for public health. Millions of vapers may be forced back to smoking due to tax hikes, flavour bans, and other restrictions on vaping accessibility.”