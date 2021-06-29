World Bank approves $300 mln loan for Costa Rica’s COVID recovery plan

Article content

SAN JOSE — The World Bank said on Tuesday that it granted $300 million loan for Costa Rica to help support the Central American nation’s efforts to achieve economic recovery from the pandemic fallout.

The loan, which has been granted for 20 years and comes with a four-year grace period, was financed by the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development (IBRD), the bank said in a statement.

The financial aid would complement economic and fiscal reforms, including those related to the agreement with the International Monetary Fund, Costa Rica Finance Minister Elian Villegas said. (Reporting by Alvaro Murillo, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)