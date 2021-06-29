Will Bullish Momentum Drive the Stock Market Higher in July? By StockNews



© Reuters. Will Bullish Momentum Drive the Stock Market Higher in July?



The major market indexes continue to hit new closing highs as new catalysts are moving the market forward. While the overall market was mixed in May, bullish momentum has driven stocks higher as we hit the mid-year point. Both the S&P 500 (SPY) and Nasdaq ended yesterday at fresh record highs as investors remain positive regarding the bipartisan infrastructure proposal and assurances from the Fed that rates will stay low for the time being. I will dig deeper into what that means for the markets. But first, let’s recap the past week. Read on below….(Please enjoy this updated version of my weekly commentary from the POWR Value newsletter).

On Tuesday, the hit a new high thanks to a resurgence in tech stocks. In the morning, New York Fed President John Williams stated that while the economy was rebounding, it was not close to meeting the Fed’s goals quite yet. This means that the Fed will stay accommodative for the time being, a positive for the markets.

Later that day, Fed Chair Jerome Powell said he expects inflation to fall back down towards 2% next year, as supply chain issues sort themselves out.

