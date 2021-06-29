Which Politicians Support #FreeBritney

Now, hopefully they can stop tweeting and start acting.
The US government is a failing pile of bipartisan garbage that can never seem to get anything done.
But there’s one thing that is getting surprising bipartisan support, and that thing is #FreeBritney.
1.
From the Democratic Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, who says he supports the movement and will see what Congress can do:
2.
To people like Republican Ted Cruz, a surprising number of congresspeople are tweeting to #FreeBritney:
3.
Progressive Democrat Barbara Lee from Oakland said this:
4.
Carolyn B. Maloney, a Democrat from New York, said this:
5.
Republican Represenative Barry Moore from Alabama tweeted “It’s time we #FreeBritney”:
6.
Seth Moulton, a Democrat from Massachusetts, asked if Congress should investigate it:
8.
Representative Nancy Mace, a Republican from South Carolina, called it “insane”:
9.
It’s something Matt Gaetz won’t stop talking about:
10.
Lastly, Republican Representative Jim Banks from Indiana just used the hashtag:
Now, let’s see if they can get off Twitter and actually do something about it, because all this tweeting isn’t cute without any action.
