Which Politicians Support #FreeBritney

Now, hopefully they can stop tweeting and start acting.

The US government is a failing pile of bipartisan garbage that can never seem to get anything done.


Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images

But there’s one thing that is getting surprising bipartisan support, and that thing is #FreeBritney.

1.

From the Democratic Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, who says he supports the movement and will see what Congress can do:

BREAKING NEWS: Senate Leader Chuck Schumer says he supports the #FreeBritney movement at a Pride rally and will see what Congress can do to help.


Twitter: @BritneyEscape

2.

To people like Republican Ted Cruz, a surprising number of congresspeople are tweeting to #FreeBritney:


Twitter: @tedcruz

3.

Progressive Democrat Barbara Lee from Oakland said this:

Reproductive coercion is wrong – period.

Everyone should have the freedom to make choices over their own bodies and reproductive care. https://t.co/RCvUmsuaqP


Twitter: @RepBarbaraLee

4.

Carolyn B. Maloney, a Democrat from New York, said this:

“Since the beginning, men have exercised control over women’s bodies, minds, and aspirations. Ms. Spears, along with women around the world, are entitled to full autonomy of their bodies, rights, and financial assets.” #FreeBritney
https://t.co/IWzX8wT66w


Twitter: @RepMaloney

5.

Republican Represenative Barry Moore from Alabama tweeted “It’s time we #FreeBritney”:

‘I Care a Lot’ exposes a terrible reality for far too many Americans like @bashinsky. It’s time we #FreeBritney and countless other Americans wrongfully subjected to predatory conservatorships.

https://t.co/Kt4uCnLCMG


Twitter: @RepBarryMoore

6.

Seth Moulton, a Democrat from Massachusetts, asked if Congress should investigate it:

This Britney Spears conservatorship—a word I didn’t know until yesterday—is some of the craziest shit I’ve seen in a long time.

Do you think Congress should investigate?


Twitter: @sethmoulton

8.

Representative Nancy Mace, a Republican from South Carolina, called it “insane”:

It’s insane you can force a woman to basically sterilize herself under the guise of protection. If this is happening to Britney Spears, how many other women across the country are silently suffering? https://t.co/A7dRoEylPN


Twitter: @repnancymace

9.

It’s something Matt Gaetz won’t stop talking about:

Matt Gaetz using the big House antitrust hearing to talk about Britney Spears and conservatorship. He wants her to testify before Congress. #FreeBritney


Twitter: @jordanzakarin

10.

Lastly, Republican Representative Jim Banks from Indiana just used the hashtag:


Twitter: @RepJimBanks

Now, let’s see if they can get off Twitter and actually do something about it, because all this tweeting isn’t cute without any action.


Kevin Winter / Getty Images

