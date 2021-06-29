‘We don’t have much time left’ to regulate crypto, says Bank of France governor By Cointelegraph

‘We don’t have much time left’ to regulate crypto, says Bank of France governor
Bank of France governor Francois Villeroy de Galhau said that Europe should make crypto regulation a priority or risk digital assets challenging its monetary sovereignty.
At a Paris Europlace financial conference today, Villeroy said he believed the European Union only had “one or two years” left in which to establish a regulatory framework for cryptocurrencies. To not act, according to the central bank governor, would “risk of an erosion of our monetary sovereignty” and potentially weaken the euro.
