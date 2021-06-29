U.S. Trade Deals Have Added Half a Million Jobs, Agency Says

Article content

(Bloomberg) — U.S. free-trade agreements reached over the past 3 1/2 decades have had a “small but positive” effect on the world’s biggest economy, a report by a bipartisan federal agency analyzing trade issues showed.

Trade pacts concluded since 1984 raised gross domestic product by $88.8 billion, or 0.5%, and added 485,000 full-time equivalent jobs, the International Trade Commission said in a 390-page report released Tuesday. Job gains weren’t evenly distributed, with the biggest improvements seen for college-educated males, it said.

While free-trade agreements “help level the playing field when other markets are less open than those of the U.S.,” critics say the deals “often serve the interests of multinational corporations at the expense of American workers — for example, by promoting trade liberalization and investor protections while failing to adequately protect worker rights and the environment,” the commission said.

The Biden administration has promised its trade policy will focus on workers and the middle class as the nation recovers from the Covid-19 pandemic.

The study examined the economic effects only of trade agreements for which Congress enacted implementing bills, including those under so-called Fast-Track Authority before 2002 and those made under Trade Promotion Authority since that year.