U.S. Supreme Court backs pipeline companies in New Jersey land dispute By Reuters



© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: The Enbridge Tower is pictured on Jasper Avenue in Edmonton August 4, 2012. REUTERS/Dan Riedlhuber



WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday ruled in favor of a consortium of energy companies including Enbridge (NYSE:) Inc seeking to seize land owned by New Jersey to build a $1 billion pipeline despite the state’s objections.

The justices in a 5-4 ruling handed a victory to PennEast Pipeline Company LLC, a joint venture seeking to build the 116-mile (187-km) pipeline from Pennsylvania to New Jersey. The justices overturned a lower court ruling in favor of New Jersey’s government.

Other companies joining Enbridge in the consortium include South Jersey Industries (NYSE:) Inc, New Jersey Resources Corp (NYSE:), Southern Co (NYSE:) and UGI (NYSE:) Corp.