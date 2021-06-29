U.K. Reveals Post-Brexit Subsidy Plan, Promising Swift Firm Aid

Article content

(Bloomberg) — The U.K. government announced its post-Brexit system for overseeing subsidies to companies, promising to make quicker decisions than when Britain was in the European Union.

Subsidies will be permitted if they follow certain principles like benefiting local communities and being good value for taxpayers, the U.K.’s Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy said in a statement Wednesday. The system will be “more agile and flexible” than before Brexit, when the U.K. followed the EU’s state aid regime and large subsidy awards required European Commission approval, Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng said.

“We want to use our newfound freedoms as an independent, sovereign country to empower public authorities across the U.K. to deliver financial support,” Kwarteng said. The new system will “back new and emerging British industries, create more jobs and make the U.K. the best possible place to start and grow a business,” he said.

The question of how the U.K. would regulate subsidies after Brexit was a contentious issue in its trade negotiations with the EU. Fearing that the U.K. may become an aggressive competitor for inward investment on its doorstep, the EU pushed for Britain to adopt a strong system for regulating domestic subsidies managed by an independent body.