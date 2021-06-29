TP ICAP to launch Bitcoin exchange with Fidelity, Standard Chartered By Cointelegraph

Major global interdealer broker TP ICAP (LON:) is launching a cryptocurrency trading platform with Fidelity Investments and British banking giant Standard Chartered (OTC:).

TP ICAP’s upcoming crypto exchange is scheduled for launch in the second half of 2021 and will initially offer trading exclusively for (BTC), the world’s largest cryptocurrency, Reuters reported Tuesday. Other digital assets like Ether (ETH) will be added at a later stage.