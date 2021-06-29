Timothée Chalamet Dyed His Hair Red For Bones And All Movie

No one ever said red heads have more fun, but they might get more fans.
Timothée Chalamet debuted a brand new hairstyle for his role in the upcoming cannibal love story Bones and All. For the project, Timothée dyed his brunette hair red.
Timothée is truly bringing back early ’00s punk pop vibes with the look, in my humble opinion.
Let’s just say that fans were very excited to see that their brunette bombshell is now a fiery red head.
This fan is inspired by how he can rock any haircut.
This fan had an NSFW response to the news.
Another fan claimed he’s now in his “Weasley era” as a reference to Ron Weasley from the Harry Potter franchise. Honestly, I’m not mad at it.
This fan wants him to keep it up for a long time to come.
The internet thirsting over Timothée Chalamet just means that all is right with the world.
