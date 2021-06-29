Timothée Chalamet Dyed His Hair Red For Bones And All Movie

No one ever said red heads have more fun, but they might get more fans.


Laurent Koffel / Laurent KOFFEL/GAMMA-RAPHO

Timothée Chalamet debuted a brand new hairstyle for his role in the upcoming cannibal love story Bones and All. For the project, Timothée dyed his brunette hair red.


Nbc / NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

On Friday, Deadline released a first look at Timothée in the film.

Timothée is truly bringing back early ’00s punk pop vibes with the look, in my humble opinion.

Let’s just say that fans were very excited to see that their brunette bombshell is now a fiery red head.

This fan is inspired by how he can rock any haircut.

This fan had an NSFW response to the news.

Another fan claimed he’s now in his “Weasley era” as a reference to Ron Weasley from the Harry Potter franchise. Honestly, I’m not mad at it.

timothee chalamet has red hair now he’s in his weasley era 😌😌💪🏻💪🏻🧑🏻‍🦰

This fan wants him to keep it up for a long time to come.

i lowkey hope timothée keeps this hair for at least cannes, venice and the met gala red carpets 🔥❤️‍🔥


Twitter: @Musetta_May

The internet thirsting over Timothée Chalamet just means that all is right with the world.

