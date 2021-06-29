Tennis-Tearful Serena retires from Wimbledon after first-round injury By Reuters

The seven-times Wimbledon champion went off court for treatment while 3-2 up in the opening set but the American was in tears when she tried to resume and with the score at 3-3 could go no further.

© Reuters. Tennis – Wimbledon – All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, Britain – June 29, 2021 Serena Williams of the U.S. reacts after sustaining an injury during her first round match against Belarus’ Aliaksandra Sasnovich REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

