S&P, Nasdaq rise to record closes

The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq both registered record closing highs on Tuesday, lifted by Apple Inc and other technology stocks after an upbeat consumer confidence report.

The S&P 500, helped by a jump in Morgan Stanley shares on news of a dividend increase, hit a record high for the fourth straight session. The S&P and the Dow closed little changed after a session marked by lighter than average volume, as the market awaits more economic data.

“I think the market is in a digestion period,” said Tom Martin, senior portfolio manager at Globalt. “We’re waiting for that next piece of information that’s going to give us an idea of how sustainable the recovery is.”

Market participants are closely watching the nonfarm payroll report due on Friday, which could sway the U.S. Federal Reserve’s policy stance which hinges on an equitable recovery of the labor market.

An upbeat consumer confidence report on Tuesday set a positive tone for jobs data. U.S. consumer confidence increased in June to its highest level since the COVID-19 pandemic started more than a year ago, bolstering expectations for strong economic growth in the second quarter.

“If there’s a strong nonfarm payrolls number this month and we start making progress on the unemployment rate, that changes the whole Fed narrative,” said Mike Zigmont, head of trading and research at Harvest Volatility Management in New York.