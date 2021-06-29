Soybeans firm ahead of U.S. crop report; corn eases

Article content

SINGAPORE — Chicago soybean futures edged higher on Wednesday, as traders adjusted positions ahead of a U.S. government report on stock and acreage, while corn prices eased.

Wheat futures ticked higher although expectations of strong output in Russia, the world’s biggest exporter, capped gains.

FUNDAMENTALS

* The most-active soybean contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) was up 0.2% at $13.15-1/4 a bushel by 0012 GMT.

* Wheat added 0.1% to $6.46-3/4 a bushel and corn lost 0.4% to $5.46-1/2 a bushel.

* The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) on Wednesday is expected to increase its estimate for corn plantings by about 3% from March, according to a Reuters poll of analysts. Soybean plantings are seen up 1.5% from March.

* Still, fears remain about the risk from hot and dry weather when grain stocks are slim.

* Analysts expect the USDA on Wednesday to report that corn and soybean inventories on June 1 were down 17% and 43%, respectively, from a year earlier.

* The USDA, in a weekly report on Monday, rated 64% of the U.S. corn crop in good-to-excellent condition, down 1 percentage point from the prior week and below analysts’ expectations. Just 20% of spring wheat was rated good-to-excellent, below a week earlier and analysts’ expectations.