Soybeans firm ahead of U.S. acreage report; corn eases

SINGAPORE — Chicago soybean futures edged higher on Wednesday as traders adjusted positions ahead of a U.S. government report on stock and acreage, while corn prices eased.

Wheat futures slid on expectations of higher output in Russia, the world’s biggest exporter.

Dry weather forecasts in the U.S. are underpinning prices.

“Weather forecasters, wrangling the weather models somewhat erratic projections of late, are evolving a clearer view of July weather,” said Tobin Gorey, director of agricultural strategy at Commonwealth Bank of Australia.

“The Midwest’s north-west remains a region of concern as a dry starting point will likely see further crop stress evolve over a warm July.”

The most-active soybean contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) rose 0.4% to $13.17-1/4 a bushel by 0255 GMT.

Wheat lost 0.2% at $6.44-3/4 a bushel and corn fell 0.8% to $5.44-1/4 a bushel.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) on Wednesday is expected to increase its estimate for corn plantings by about 3% from March, according to a Reuters poll of analysts. Soybean plantings are seen up 1.5% from March.

Fears remain about the risk from hot and dry weather as grain stocks are slim.

Analysts expect the USDA on Wednesday to report that corn and soybean inventories on June 1 were down 17% and 43%, respectively, from a year earlier.