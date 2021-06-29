South Korea on a Mission To Regulate Its Crypto Exchanges By CoinQuora



South Korea on a Mission To Regulate Its Crypto Exchanges



The Korean Federation of Banks is on a mission to eliminate ‘high risks’.

Other countries too have been tightening their crypto regulations.

As of late, countries around the world have been tightening their ropes around crypto exchanges for not complying with national regulatory measures. In a series of crackdowns, South Korea has begun this quest in doing the same.

Just recently, the UK banned its residents from trading, buying, and selling crypto on certain crypto exchanges. In detail, Binance and Kraken were the first exchanges to face this charge. Moreover, cases like this have led some exchanges to make tough decisions.

For instance, Binance announced that it will be pulling out of the Canadian province, Ontario. It said, in a notice, …

This article was first published on coinquora.com

