South African asset manager denies stealing billions from users, claims $5M was lost in hack By Cointelegraph

South African asset manager denies stealing billions from users, claims $5M was lost in hack
Raees Cajee, the co-founder of South African crypto investment platform AfriCrypt, has denied claims that he and his brother ran off with billions in investor funds, asserting the platform lost $5 million in a hack.
Last week, Cointelegraph reported that AfriCrypt — an asset manager purporting to offer daily returns of up to 10% that launched in 2019 — had been accused of disappearing with 69,000 BTC of investor funds in a mysterious exploit.
