Saudi Arabia stocks higher at close of trade; Tadawul All Share up 0.36% By Investing.com



© Reuters Saudi Arabia stocks higher at close of trade; Tadawul All Share up 0.36%



Investing.com – Saudi Arabia stocks were higher after the close on Tuesday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in Saudi Arabia, the added 0.36% to hit a new 5-year high.

The best performers of the session on the were Gulf General Cooperative Insurance (SE:), which rose 10.00% or 1.92 points to trade at 21.12 at the close. Meanwhile, Saudi Real Estate Co. (SE:) added 8.41% or 2.04 points to end at 26.30 and Zamil Industrial Investment Co (SE:) was up 7.73% or 2.80 points to 39.00 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Saudi Research and Marketing Group (SE:), which fell 5.05% or 9.20 points to trade at 172.80 at the close. Etihad Atheeb Telecommunication (SE:) declined 3.70% or 1.500 points to end at 39.000 and Saudi vitrified clay pipes co. (SE:) was down 2.70% or 3.00 points to 108.00.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the Saudi Arabia Stock Exchange by 96 to 92 and 14 ended unchanged.

Shares in Saudi Real Estate Co. (SE:) rose to 5-year highs; gaining 8.41% or 2.04 to 26.30. Shares in Zamil Industrial Investment Co (SE:) rose to 5-year highs; gaining 7.73% or 2.80 to 39.00.

Crude oil for August delivery was up 0.51% or 0.37 to $73.28 a barrel. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Brent oil for delivery in September rose 0.46% or 0.34 to hit $74.48 a barrel, while the August Gold Futures contract fell 1.46% or 26.05 to trade at $1754.65 a troy ounce.

EUR/SAR was down 0.25% to 4.4604, while USD/SAR rose 0.01% to 3.7504.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.25% at 92.105.