Sanofi to invest 400 million euros in a mRNA vaccines facility

PARIS — Sanofi will invest about 400 million euros ($476.4 million) in research and development of next-generation vaccines using mRNA technologies, which proved their efficiency in the Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines.

The French drug giant and its British counterpart GlaxoSmithKline surprised investors and customers late last year when they announced a one-year delay to the launch of their joint COVID vaccine, based on a more conventional technology.

Sanofi has since pledged to help Pfizer and Moderna manufacture COVID-19 shots in an effort to help meet the huge demand for the U.S. drugmaker’s doses.

Sanofi added on Tuesday that its “mRNA Center of Excellence” will bring together around 400 employees, and was expected to produce a minimum of six clinical candidates by 2025.

“During the COVID-19 pandemic, mRNA technologies demonstrated potential to deliver new vaccines faster than ever before,” said Jean-Francois Toussaint, global head of R&D at Sanofi Pasteur.

“However, key areas of innovation such as thermostability and tolerability improvements will be critical to unlock the applications of mRNA in routine vaccination against a broader set of infectious diseases and across all ages,” he added.