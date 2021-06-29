Salvadorans will not be forced to use the government’s Bitcoin wallet By Cointelegraph

Salvadorans will not be forced to use the government’s Bitcoin wallet
The latest announcement from El Salvador’s pro-Bitcoin president, Nayib Bukele, has clarified that citizens will not be forced to use the government-issued “Chivo” wallet.
In a tweet on June 29, El Salvador’s President Bukele stated he wanted to clear up any misinformation regarding the government’s wallet application following the passing of the country’s Bitcoin law on June 9, which will take effect on September 7.
