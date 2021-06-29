SafeDollar exploited, price crashes to zero By BTC Peers



SafeDollar exploited, price crashes to zero



Another decentralized finance (DeFi) protocol appears to have been exploited, but this time, it is not on the Binance Smart Chain (BSC).

Reports from DeFi analytics websites RugDoc and DeFiPrime confirm that SafeDollar, a stablecoin protocol deployed on Polygon, was attacked yesterday. Following the exploit, the price of the SDO stablecoin crashed to zero.

According to a price tracker on the project’s website, the price of SafeDollar is now worth $0. Although, the team did not state how much the token was worth before the attack, crypto price tracking service Dex.Guru shows that it was around $1.