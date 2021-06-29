S.Korea to secure more mRNA vaccines for COVID-19 booster shot

Article content

SEOUL — South Korea plans to secure more mRNA vaccines against COVID-19 to use them as a booster shot next year for its entire population, Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum said on Tuesday.

South Korea has already agreed to buy 106 million doses of mRNA vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna to cover full vaccination of its population of 52 million this year.

The government is also hoping to achieve herd immunity earlier than its November target by inoculating at least 70% of its population with a minimum of one vaccine dose.

“The government plans to first secure vaccine supply, mostly mRNA ones, enough to vaccinate the entire public with at least one shot next year,” Kim said.

South Korea has given at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to around 30% of its population, and large manufacturing employers will start inoculating their employees at their in-house clinics next month.

Kim also said it was necessary to broaden the age group of people eligible for vaccination to ensure students can safely return to schools in the autumn amid the spread of more infectious variants. It is also unclear how long immunity protection lasts on those people who have already been vaccinated.

Pfizer’s shot has been approved for 12-15 year olds in Europe and the United States, and Moderna is aiming for approval for teenagers as data showed its shot has been found safe and effective.