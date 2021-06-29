Royal Caribbean to ask unvaccinated guests on Florida cruises for travel insurance By Reuters

© Reuters.
(Reuters) – Royal Caribbean (NYSE:) International said it would require unvaccinated guests over 12 years of age traveling from Florida to show proof of insurance that covers COVID-19 related medical expenses, quarantine and evacuation.
The latest policy change comes as the cruise operator’s parent Royal Caribbean Group began sailing from U.S. ports and has a slew of trips planned after more than a year of anchoring ships.
