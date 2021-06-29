Retire early with crypto? Playing with FIRE By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
1

Retire early with crypto? Playing with FIRE

Finance blogger The FI Explorer didnt invest in cryptocurrency in order to retire early but unlike many of the newly minted crypto rich, he did set out to retire early.

The FI Explorer, also known as Jason, is part of the FIRE community financial independence, retire early where adherents save up to 80% of their income throughout their 20s and 30s in order to either retire early or simply follow their passions.

For most of his 20-year journey toward his FIRE target of $1.64 million (USD) which was chosen to produce $65,000 in annual income for the rest of his life Jason directed his savings toward sensible investments, like exchange-traded funds, shares and gold. But after listening to a Bitcoin-focused podcast in 2015, he decided to chance it and put around $3,000 or 0.5% of his portfolio at the time into the cryptocurrency. Bitcoins astonishing growth since has seen the allocation expand to account for almost a third of his portfolio at its peak and helped him sail past his FIRE target in December 2020, much earlier than expected.

What is FIRE?

Rogue states dodge economic sanctions, but is crypto in the wrong?

We tracked down the original Lambo guy

Crypto PR: The good, the bad and the shoddy

Is China softening on Bitcoin? A turn of phrase stirs the crypto world

Satoshi Nakamoto saves the world in an NFT-enabled comic book series

FIRE and crypto dont mix

Getting rich quickly

Words to live by from The Simpsons (Source: FX)

Selling up is hard to do

Captain FI

Rogue states dodge economic sanctions, but is crypto in the wrong?

We tracked down the original Bitcoin Lambo guy

Crypto PR: The good, the bad and the shoddy

Is China softening on Bitcoin? A turn of phrase stirs the crypto world

Satoshi Nakamoto saves the world in an NFT-enabled comic book series

Bitcoin maximalist Stephan Livera joined Captain FI’s podcast.

Retirement plans

Dont do it, but if you do …

Rogue states dodge economic sanctions, but is crypto in the wrong?

We tracked down the original Bitcoin Lambo guy

Crypto PR: The good, the bad and the shoddy

Is China softening on Bitcoin? A turn of phrase stirs the crypto world

Satoshi Nakamoto saves the world in an NFT-enabled comic book series

Continue Reading on Coin Telegraph

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR