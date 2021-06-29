Private equity firm Bridgepoint plans London IPO

Article content

LONDON — Private equity firm Bridgepoint plans to list on the London Stock Exchange, raising at least 300 million pounds ($416 million) from new shares to help fund its growth plans and pay down debt, it said on Tuesday.

The decision to list follows a buoyant few years for private markets as more investors turn to them for yield in a world of central bank-suppressed interest rates.

Private equity deals have risen in Britain this year, prompting questions from some public shareholders and newspapers about whether buyout firms are taking advantage of COVID-19 and Brexit to snap up companies at cut-price valuations.

Bridgepoint, which focuses on mid-sized deals of up to 1 billion euros ($1.2 billion), was formed in 2000 after a management buyout of NatWest’s private equity arm.

The firm’s investments include Asia-inspired dining chain Itsu, cycle retailer Wiggle, and Burger King’s France and UK outposts.

The company, which manages 27.4 billion euros across a range of private equity and debt funds, aims to have a free-float of at least 25% and expects an over-allotment option of a further 15% of the offer size, it said.

It said it would sell 300 million pounds of new shares as well as see some existing investors sell down their holdings.