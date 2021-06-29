Prairie Provident Reports on AGM Voting Results

CALGARY, Alberta, June 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Prairie Provident Resources Inc. (“Prairie Provident” or the “Company”) announces the results of voting on matters submitted to shareholders at the Company’s annual meeting held today.

Election of Directors

At the meeting, each of Patrick McDonald, Mimi Lai, Derek Petrie, Ajay Sabherwal and Rob Wonnacott was nominated for election as a director of the Company for the ensuing year. Each such nominee was elected by ordinary resolution, for a term of office ending at the close of the next annual meeting of shareholders.

The term of office of William Roach, who had served as a director of Prairie Provident since 2018, concluded at the meeting. Dr. Roach decided to retire from the Board of Directors and did not stand for re-election.

“On behalf of the Company and the Board, I want to thank Will for his counsel and many contributions throughout his time as a director of Prairie Provident,” said Patrick R. McDonald, Chair of the Board. “We wish him the best in his continuing endeavours.”

As previously announced, Tony Berthelet, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company, has also been appointed as a director.

Detailed results of the voting for each director nominee at the meeting are as follows.

Director Nominee Votes For Votes Withheld Number % Number % Patrick McDonald (Chair) 19,764,875 59.44 13,486,504 40.56 Mimi Lai 21,617,126 65.01 11,634,253 34.99 Derek Petrie 30,805,919 92.65 2,445,460 7.35 Ajay Sabherwal 30,604,552 92.04 2,646,827 7.96 Rob Wonnacott 21,142,933 63.59 12,108,446 36.41

Appointment of Auditor

Shareholders also passed an ordinary resolution appointing Ernst & Young LLP as the auditor of the Company for the ensuing year, to hold office until the close of the next annual meeting of shareholders. Following are detailed results of the voting on that resolution.

Auditor Votes For Votes Withheld Number % Number % Ernst & Young LLP 28,602,727 71.27 11,527,510 28.73

About Prairie Provident

Prairie Provident is a Calgary-based company engaged in the exploration and development of oil and natural gas properties in Alberta. The Company’s strategy is to grow organically in combination with accretive acquisitions of conventional oil prospects, which can be efficiently developed. Prairie Provident’s operations are primarily focused at the Princess and Michichi areas in Southern Alberta targeting the Ellerslie, the Lithic Glauconite and the Banff formations, along with an established and proven waterflood project at our Evi area in the Peace River Arch.

For further information, please contact:

Tony Berthelet

President and Chief Executive Officer

Tel: (403) 292-8071

Email: tberthelet@ppr.ca

Or

Mimi Lai

Executive Vice President, Finance and Chief Financial Officer

Tel: (403) 292-8171

Email: mlai@ppr.ca

Prairie Provident Resources Inc.

website: www.ppr.ca