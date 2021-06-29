Polygon to launch Avail – a robust general-purpose scalable data availability layer By DailyCoin



Polygon to launch Avail – a robust general-purpose scalable data availability layer



Polygon has introduced Avail – a general-purpose, scalable data availability-focused blockchain targeted for standalone chains, sidechains, and Layer-2 solutions.

Avail being a robust general-purpose scalable data availability layer will act as an important component to completely change the game on how future blockchains will work.

Avail uses mathematical primitives of erasure coding and polynomial commitments to create a two-dimensional data availability scheme that avoids data encoding fraud proofs and provides a high guarantee of data availability.

“Avail is a key component of a new paradigm in which blockchains will work in the future. We believe off-chain scaling solutions and standalone chains will require a robust scalable data availability solution and we are excited to be working on this problem”.

Anurag Arjun, Co-Founder at Polygon

Avail will enable:

Standalone chains with arbitrary execution environments to bootstrap validator security without needing to create and manage their own validator set by guaranteeing transaction data availability

Layer-2 solutions such as Validiums to offer increased scalability throughput by using Avail as an off-chain data availability layer

Avail proposes to be a secure data hosting & ordering layer that execution layers can use. Polygon envisions the multiple off-chain scaling solutions or legacy execution layers to form the execution layer. Polygon is also working on the tooling required to make this possible using Avail and will share more on this in the coming future.

About Polygon

Polygon is the first well-structured, easy-to-use platform for scaling and infrastructure development. Its core component is Polygon SDK, a modular, flexible framework that supports building and connecting Secured Chains like Plasma, Optimistic Rollups, zkRollups, Validium, etc., and Standalone Chains like Polygon POS, designed for flexibility and independence. Polygon’s scaling solutions have seen widespread adoption with 400+ Dapps, ~250M txns, and ~1.4M+ unique users.

If you’re an Ethereum Developer, you’re already a Polygon developer! Leverage Polygon’s fast and secure txns for your Dapp. Get started here.

On the Flipside

Secure data hosting, incomplete data or data encoding frauds are one of the biggest obstacles for the blockchain scaling solutions.

Remarkable growth of the Polygon network attracted the attention of hackers. Polygon-based protocols like SafeDollar (SDO) and PolyDEX were hacked recently.

